Scott Disick Shares Photo of Sofia Richie in a Bikini on Another Mexico Trip

Scott Disick is showing off his bikini babe.

Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex and the 19-year-old model, daughter of Lionel Richie, are vacationing at his family friend and Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis' private beachside estate, Casa Aramara, in Punta Mita, Mexico.

On Saturday, Scott shared on his Instagram Stories feed a photo of Sofia in a black bikini with the caption, "Water."

The two arrived via private jet on Saturday morning and headed straight for the pool and hot tub, E! News has learned.

"They spent all day laying out side-by-side relaxing and watching the beach," a source said. "Scott was sipping on water and was very mellow. Joe was around and they hung out and talked with him for a bit, but then he left them alone for some private time. Scott and Sofia went in the hot tub and kissed and made out. Scott gave Sofia a massage and they had their arms wrapped around each other. They didn't shy away from PDA even when Joe was around."

"They are very happy together, always cracking each other up and laughing together," the source said. "They are always having fun."

The two enjoyed meals cooked by a private chef and also had a butler to wait on them.