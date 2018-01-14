Sam Rockwell Drops an F-Bomb on Saturday Night Live

Sam Rockwell made quite an impression in his SNL hosting debut.

The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind star, who last weekend won a 2018 Golden Globe for his performance in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, dropped an F-bomb while playing a science teacher in a sketch parodying an PBS Kids show.

"I just poured the oil into the water. The oil is..." he asked his students, played by Cecily Strong and Mike Day.

"False," Day's character answers.

"This isn't a true or false [question], Josh," Rockwell's character says. "You can't be this f--king stupid. I'm Sorry. Kids aren't stupid."