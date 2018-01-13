Liam Hemsworth Gets Serious Birthday Love From Miley Cyrus

Happy birthday, Liam!
Aussie star Liam Hemsworth got some serious love from his lady love Miley Cyrus on his 28th birthday.
The rockin' singer posted a sweet Instagram Story as well as an Instagram sharing her heart.
The fun-loving performer shared a post that had several photos of the longtime couple with the caption, "Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I [heart emoji] u!"
On her Instagram Story, the "Malibu" singer, who is in Australia with her hunky man, posted a colorful image that said, "Today is VERY special because it's someone VERY special's birthday!"
The wild child decorated the images in full Miley glory, complete with rainbow hearts, party hats, colorful balloons and a pink birthday cake.
Earlier in the week, E! News reported that the former Disney darling was having a blast with Liam and his fam Down Under.
"Miley has spent the last two weeks in Australia enjoying the summer weather with the Hemsworth family," a source told E! News. "They rang in the New Year at Chris Hemsworth's compound at a Burning Man themed party with Matt Damon and several friends. Everyone had elaborate costumes and went all out for it."
"Miley has a lot of fun with the Hemsworths and fits in very well," the insider shared. "The whole trip has been a very laid back beach vacation with lots of lunches and dinners out and just bumming around town. Miley really loves her time in Australia and it feels like a second home to her. She blends in with the locals and the casual beach vibe. It's similar to her life with Liam in Malibu that she cherishes so much."
Check out the couple's love story in photos...
Big Apple Love
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth go for a romantic dinner hand-in-hand at Dos Caminos in New York on May 18, 2017.
Christmas Cuties
The festive pair did Christmas up right on Dec. 25, 2016.
Cozy Kids
Miley planted a smooch on her main man.
Color Me Mine
The twosome go for colorful creations for a trip to a museum in 2016.
Happy new Year
The duo spent their New Years Eve 2016 celebrating their love.
Goofy Guys
The duo showed off their silly side in 2017.
Staying Cool in Controversy
The couple met up to grab coffee in L.A. amid rumors of relationship trouble back on Nov. 11, 2012.
Stepping Out in Style
The not-exactly-matching-but-equally-stylish couple arrive at Liam's little sister's 13th birthday party at a nightclub in Hollywood in 2013.
Cuddling in Costa Rica
The two shared a romantic, picturesque moment watching the sun set off the coast of Costa Rica on Jan. 17, 2012.
Rock 'n' Stroll
Donning some edgy cuts back in the day, the matchy couple take a casual stroll in Los Angeles.
Chrismas Card!
The two tweeted an adorable family Christmas photo with their pup.
Jaunty Jet-Setters
Miley departs out of LAX Airport with Liam and his family
Reunited in Philly
Miley stopped to say hi to her boo while he was in the middle of shooting Paranoia
Photo Shy?
Usually a public pair, Miley tries to hide her new haircut from the paps.
Pilates Partners
The couple looks happy and healthy after working out together in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Black-Tie Beauties
At the Australians in Film Awards and Benefit Dinner, the couple makes a formal (and fashionable) statement.
Puppy Playtime
The animal-loving couple plays with Miley's adorable pooch, Ziggy.
Blond or Brunette: Who Cares?
Liam stands by his newly blond lady at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XII in Phoenix.
A Classic Couple
Miley and her beau look elegantly beautiful at the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Shopping Buddies
The couple takes some time to shop at American Apparel in Studio City, Calif.
Matching Blue Jeans
Sporting matching, distressed denim, the couple holds hands and takes a walk in Los Angeles.
The Golden Couple
Ms. Miley glows in gold as her main man proudly stands by her side.
Shop Till You Drop!
The couple wears a similar color scheme to shop at Urban Outfitters on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
Beach Babes
Paparazzi, who? Early on in their relationship, the couple isn't shy to show their passionate love.
Red-Hot
Miley is on fire wearing bright lipstick while Liam seems to enjoy this red-hot look.
Outrageous in Orange
The pair stands together at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII in Phoenix.
Fun Down Under
The dynamic duo hits the streets of Melbourne, Australia. Miley's mom came with!
Low-Profile Lovers
The couple tries to lay low at LAX by wearing camouflaging sunglasses.
Hugs and Kisses!
The pair shares a hug in Australia while visiting Liam's homeland on June of 2011.
The Wow Factor
Miley wows in white at the 2012 Los Angeles People's Choice Awards. Liam, well, always wows in whatever he wears.
Skateboarding Date
The two spend the day skateboarding in Los Angeles post-engagement.
The Bold and the Beautiful
The couple stuns once again at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games.
Life Imitates Art
The two share a moment in The Last Song.
Happy and Holding Hands
The pair is spotted holding hands en route to breakfast at Paty's Diner in Toluca Lake in Los Angeles.
Fun in Philly
The two walk Miley's dog, Ziggy, at the Philadelphia International Airport. Liam will be working in Philadelphia on his upcoming film, Paranoia, starring alongside actor Harrison Ford.
