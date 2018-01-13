Mark Wahlberg to Donate $1.5 Million to Time's Up After Wage Gap Backlash

Mark Wahlberg and his talent agency are making amends after it was reported he was paid a staggeringly larger paycheck for movie reshoots than co-star Michelle Williams.

A few months ago, Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World after the latter star was dropped from the film amid sexual harassment allegations, which prompted reshoots for many members of the cast. Earlier this week, reports said Wahlberg had negotiated to be paid an additional $1.5 million beyond his original salary to reshoot scenes, while his costar Michelle Williams was given up to $1,000 because her contract included reshoots and his did not.

Neither star commented on the reports, but they drew increased outrage over the topic of unequal pay for women and men. The reports were posed just after Sunday's 2018 Golden Globes, where most people wore black as well as pins for the Time's Up fundraising campaign to provide legal help to sexual harassment victims. On Saturday, Wahlberg announced he would be donating his $1.5 million to the Time's Up campaign in Williams' name.

"Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation," he said in a statement obtained by E! News. "I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5M to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name."