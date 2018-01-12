Brandi Glanville Blames Social Media for Her Split With Boyfriend Donald Friese

Brandi Glanville and Donald Friese have called it quits.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter on Friday, Jan. 12 to share her relationship status with her followers. "Social media is ruining romance! It ruined mine," Brandi tweeted, along with a broken heart emoji. She also added, "Is official I'm SINGLE! He is all urs IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice."

Brandi last posted a photo with Donald on Instagram back in December. "Hanging with my Bff @adriennejanic & @djfriese to support her hubby's movie or was so good! I cried #DustToGlory #baja1000," she captioned the pic.