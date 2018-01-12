Ashley Judd Thinks James Franco's Response to Sexual Misconduct Claims Is "Terrific"

Franco first spoke out about the allegations on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The actor told the host he hadn't read the allegations made against him on Twitter and said he had "no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy" or "why she was upset." Sheedy tweeted vague accusations against Franco during the 2018 Golden Globes but has since deleted them. Franco also called other accusations made via social media "not accurate."

"The others, look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my wellbeing," he said. "I do it whenever I know that there's something wrong or needs to be changed, and I make it a point to do it. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So, I don't want to shut them down in anyway. It's, I think, a good thing, and I support it."

The Disaster Artist star then addressed the allegations again on Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. Franco said he had read the tweeted allegations and described them as "not accurate."

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé about Franco in which five women detailed their accusations against him. Franco's attorney Michael Plonsker denied the allegations.

The exact timing of when Judd's interview was conducted is not immediately clear in the teaser.