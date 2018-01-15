Julie Bowen's Hairstylist Uses the Coolest Leave-In Conditioner

Lazy girls (and busy suburban moms), rejoice!
You no longer have to wait 10 to 15 minutes to hydrate your hair. Leave it to Modern Family's Claire Dunphy to find a more efficient, just as effective way. Julie Bowen appeared at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards in an architectural half-wrapped bun that looked just as equally fun as it did chic. To get the structural look, however, required a lot of hot-tools work. Whether you're going to a fancy award show or just blow-drying your hair for the day, heat can damage unprotected strands.
Instead of using a hair masque or a traditional heat protectant, hair pro Jessica Elbaum prepped the actress' wet strands with Kusco Murphy Dry Leave-In ($39).
"That gives the hair a nice conditioned base for the blowout," the Modern Family hairstylist explained.
The leave-in product contains honey (for shine), pure almond extract (for moisture) and burdock root (for strength), but unlike hair masques, there's no need to wash it out. The oil-free, lightweight formula won't weigh down strands either and works for both color-treated and natural tresses.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
"After the blow-dry was complete, I parted her hair in the middle and clipped it down to create a nice, smooth, shiny part. I used an Instyler flat iron to smooth the cuticle and create the high shine," said Jessica.
After pulling the hair back into a ponytail and applying Ouai Hair Oil, Jessica pinned the ponytail "into a half-wrapped bun, with the ends sticking out."
Even if you're not creating Julie's structural masterpiece, you just found a moldable leave-in conditioner you can wear to work, to drink and beyond.