Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Her Pregnancy Workout

After returning to her regular workout posts, Khloe Kardashian is now revealing what she does as part of her pregnant fitness regimen.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star confirmed in December she is pregnant with her and boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson's first child together.

Many have commented on social media how healthy and fit Khloe looks as a pregnant mom-to-be. After she confirmed her pregnancy, and after months of largely staying out of the spotlight, the reality star resumed posting regular videos of her working out. Throughout her pregnancy, Khloe has kept up with her fitness regimen, whose intensity has been reduced to accommodate her condition. She has been both praised and criticized for it.

In a post published on her website and app on Friday, Khloe listed eight exercises she does as part of her pregnant workout regimen.

She starts out by warming up by doing 30 minutes on a stair climber before circuit training. Other exercises include squatting while lifting dumbbells, performing push-ups while tapping her shoulders with opposite hands, performing a "lateral duck walk" with a resistance band, using battle ropes and doing a "bird-dog plank."

"This move is a game-changer for your core!" she wrote. "You'll need two Waff Minis (or anything that creates instability). Place your knee on one with your opposing hand on the other and hold (and hold ... and hold ...) for 30 seconds. Take a few breaths, then do it again with the opposite knee and hand for another 30 seconds. Believe me, it's harder than it looks!"