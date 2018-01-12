Is Stranger Things' David Harbour Dating Alison Sudol? Their PDA Says So

Sorry ladies, it seems like Chief Jim Hopper is very much taken.

David Harbour, who plays the fan-favorite character on Stranger Things, appears to be dating actress Alison Sudol, known for roles in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its upcoming sequel and the shows Dig and Transparent. While the two have not commented on their relationship, their actions speak louder than words.

Harbour, 42, and Sudol, 33, were photographed looking very much like a couple at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday and the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday. The actor took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the latter ceremony and was seen in the live broadcast kissing the actress after he was named the winner.

Harbour and Sudol were also photographed sitting together at the Stranger Things cast's table while staring into each other's eyes—as season two star, '80s movie icon and Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin stood and posed with Adam Sandler for a photo and the show's creators the Duffer Brothers—Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer—chatted in the background. Harbour and Sudol were also spotted holding hands at the event, E! News has learned.