George Clooney Is Returning to TV With Catch-22 at Hulu

Set in Italy during World War II, Catch-22 tells the story of Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier trying to fulfill his service requirements so he can go home. The novel explored the paradox of requirements where airmen who felt mentally unfit to fly were not obligated to do so, but anyone who applied to stop flying was sane enough to fly.

Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures producing partner Grant Heslov will direct and executive produce. The episodes were written by Luke Davies and David Michod, who will also executive produce.

Per THR, Paramount and Clooney's plan is to make Catch-22 a global story, shooting on location in an attempt to be as accurate to the source material as possible.

Reps for Hulu had no comment on the deal.