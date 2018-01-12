The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 First Look Is Here and It Is Grim As Hell

The Handmaid's Tale season two first look is here and brace yourselves it is grim. Hulu released the first three photos from the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning drama starring Elisabeth Moss and as you can see, well, thinks look rough.

Moss returns as the Handmaid Offred and, in the photo above, she's covered in blood. Details about the new season are being kept under wraps, but from what the cast has told us, it's going to be bonkers. Expect a trip to the Colonies and pictured below, a creepy funeral.

E! News spoke with Emmy winner Ann Dowd, Aunt Lydia on the series, after she received her first Golden Globe nomination ever, and she dropped some nuggets of information about the second season.