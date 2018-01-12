Daniel Radcliffe Weighs in on Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts Casting

Now Harry Potter star Radcliffe is speaking out for the first time about the controversy. "It's a very hard thing for me," Radcliffe tells Entertainment Weekly, adding that he wants to support the movie's producers who "gave me a great start in life and an amazing job."

The 28-year-old actor went on to say, "I can see why people are frustrated with the response that they were given from that … I'm not saying anything that anybody hasn't already said — and this is a weird analogy to draw — [but] in the NFL, there are lots of players arrested for smoking weed and there is other people's behavior that goes way beyond that and it's tolerated because they're very famous players. I suppose the thing I was struck by was, we did have a guy who was reprimanded for weed on the [original Potter] film, essentially, so obviously what Johnny has been accused of is much greater than that."