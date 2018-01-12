James Franco "Really Hurt" by Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco feels "hurt" after being accused of sexual misconduct by several women, while his friends are worried about him as he has retreated from the public eye amid the scandal, which comes at the height of awards season.

Earlier this week, after Franco appeared at the 2018 Golden Globes wearing a Time's Up movement pin supporting sexual harassment victims and also won an award, two former acting students made comments on Twitter accusing him of sexual misbehavior, while Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy, who the actor had directed in an off-Broadway play, used the hashtag #MeToo—used to describe sexual misconduct or support victims—in a tweet criticizing him. He addressed the allegations on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, saying, "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate."

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times quoted Franco's two former students as well as three more as saying that the actor acted in a sexually inappropriate way towards them. Franco's attorney, Michael Plonsker, disputed all of the women's allegations.

"He has gone to great lengths to be more self-reflective and self-aware and accountable," a longtime friend of Franco's told E! News exclusively. "He has taken responsibility for his life and his actions. He is really hurt because he didn't know that we would be in a place where giving someone a voice would be giving someone a license to speak without any accountability."

Amid the allegations, Franco was a no-show during the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday, when he won the award for Best Actor for his role in The Disaster Artist.

"James is not doing well right now," another source told E! News, adding that he has "literally has gone non-existent" and that "his close friends are really worried about him."

The source added that Franco had changed his phone number and is only in touch with a few people he's close with.