Kourtney Kardashian Learns to "Make Time" for Younes Bendjima on KUWTK: "My Relationship Is Important to Me"

Kourtney Kardashian has found a new balance in her life.

The mother of three learned to juggle both family time and time with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After struggling with trying to decide whether or not to go on a vacation to Egypt with Younes and leave her kids at home, the E! star managed to get over her "mom guilt" and enjoy some time away with her man.

"I've definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn't travel without the kids. And I think it is important to take time, especially because my relationship is important to me," Kourtney realized. "Just because those worlds aren't colliding right now, just making sure that I make time for both. And I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I'm home. And I think it makes me the best mom I can be."