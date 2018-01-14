BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Kourtney Kardashian Learns to "Make Time" for Younes Bendjima on KUWTK: "My Relationship Is Important to Me"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 14, 2018 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

See Kris Jenner Transform Into a Mime

Millie Bobby Brown, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Millie Bobby Brown and the Kardashians Continue Their Cute Twitter Exchange

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1413

Kris Jenner Dressed Up as a Crazy Mime Will Be the Funniest Thing You Watch All Day

Kourtney Kardashian has found a new balance in her life.

The mother of three learned to juggle both family time and time with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After struggling with trying to decide whether or not to go on a vacation to Egypt with Younes and leave her kids at home, the E! star managed to get over her "mom guilt" and enjoy some time away with her man. 

"I've definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn't travel without the kids. And I think it is important to take time, especially because my relationship is important to me," Kourtney realized. "Just because those worlds aren't colliding right now, just making sure that I make time for both. And I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I'm home. And I think it makes me the best mom I can be."

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Instagram

Instagram

Also on tonight's episode Rob Kardashian got real about his drama and custody situation with ex Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner got into some pretty hilarious mime antics.

Watch the recap video above to see everything that went down!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Younes Bendjima , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.