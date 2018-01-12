Lindsay Lohan Is Designing Her Own Island in Dubai Called "Lohan Island"

Get ready for "Lohan Island!"
On Friday, Lindsay Lohan stopped by the Wendy Williams Show to talk about her upcoming projects and what she's been working on lately. In addition to TV and movie projects, Lohan shared that she has a club in Athens called "Lohan Nightclub" and then she's opening one in Mykonos.
"I figured, I've gone to enough, I should have my own," Lindsay laughed. "It's really fun, it's a fun place."
And in addition to having her own nightclubs, Lindsay is about to have her own island! The 31-year-old actress revealed to Wendy Williams that she's designing her own island in Dubai.
"I'm discussing designing my own island in Dubai at the World Islands," Lindsay said on the show Friday.
"Lohan Island" will be the name of the island, Lindsay told Wendy, adding, "I'm out Trump-ing Trump with the name Lohan," she laughed.
During the interview, Lindsay also opened up about her family, relationship status and her life in Dubai. She also shared that she wants a Mean Girls sequel but the creators are currently focused on the Mean Girls Musical right now.
During the interview, Lindsay also opened up about her family, relationship status and her life in Dubai. She also shared that she wants a Mean Girls sequel but the creators are currently focused on the Mean Girls Musical right now.
