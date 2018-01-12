A John Wick TV Series Is Coming to Starz

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

George Clooney Is Returning to TV With Catch-22 at Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 First Look Is Here and It Is Grim As Hell

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

We Ranked All the Will & Grace Revival Guest Star Returns So Far

Merry belated Wick-mas!

Love the John Wick movies starring Keanu Reeves? Well, we've got good news for you: Starz is developing a TV series adaptation of the franchise. 

Set in the same universe as the films, The Continental focusing on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins. Set in a hyper-real version of Los Angeles, the series maintains the urgency of the action along with the dry humor from the John Wick movies," the network promised. 

The Wire and Sons of Anarchy's Chris Collins will serve as showrunner, Starz announced at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour, and many of the film franchise's producers, directors and writer will serve as producers, along with Reeves.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

John Wick: Chapter 2, Keanu Reeves, Common

Lionsgate

"This series is truly unlike anything else on TV," Starz president Chris Albrecht said in a statement. "The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world."

The first film came out in 2014 and starred Reeves as the legendary assassin John Wick, while the second film premiered in 2017, with the franchise developing a loyal following and making over $300 million worldwide at the box office. The third chapter will hit theaters in 2019.

Hugh Grant, Four Weddings and a Funeral

Rank Film Distributors

Four Weddings and a Funeral

WHAT: Mindy Kaling is reportedly executive producing an anthology version of the beloved film that starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. The series would follow a group of friends and the five events—four weddings and a funeral.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's still in early development, so no.

Twilight Zone Logo

The Twilight Zone

WHAT: CBS boss Les Moonves said a revival was being readied for CBS All Access, the streaming platform home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight. Jordan Peele and Marco Ramirez are reportedly behind it.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet.

Hannibal

NBC

Hannibal

WHAT: Bryan Fuller's take on serial killer Hannibal Lecter was acclaimed, but only lasted three seasons. Talk of moving it to another network, giving it a movie, etc. floated around after the series finale, but never materialized. Now there's some hope. Fuller responded to a fan who asked the state of the property. "Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time," he tweeted.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, the talks are just beginning.

Article continues below

King of the Hill

FOX

King of the Hill

WHAT: Fox boss Dana Walden told reporters she had a meeting with show producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about bringing back Hank, Peggy, Bobby and the rest of the King of the Hill gang. "We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike and I would like to explore that," she said. "We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. Again, it was one meeting and I would hope to revisit it."

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the early stages.

Kelsey Grammer, Fraiser

NBC

Frasier

WHAT: NBC boss Robert Greenblatt admitted he's had talks about bringing back iconic shows like The Office, 30 Rock and yes, Frasier. "I've had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier]," Greenblatt told TVLine. "Frasier would be great. I'd love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years. But I don't think there's any real interest. I think everyone's moved on."

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope. Probably never. But then again...

The Munsters

CBS/Getty Images

The Munsters

WHAT: NBC is looking at bringing The Munsters back, but with a Brooklyn-twist. Herman, Lily and the rest of the Munsters would be trying to fit in in New York City's hipster haven. Odd Mom Out's Jill Kragman and Seth Meyers are behind the new project.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet...

Article continues below

Trolls

DreamWorks Animation

Trolls

WHAT: A new animated series picking up where the movie left off, complete with original songs, but new voices in the form of Skylar Astin and Amanda Leighton.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming January 2018 to Netflix.

The Boss Baby

Twentieth Century Fox Film

The Boss Baby

WHAT: An animated series on Netflix picking up where the movie left off.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming in 2018.

She-ra Princess of Power

Mattel

She-Ra

WHAT: A "modern take" on the famous cartoon from the 1980s. Noelle Stevenson is serving as showrunner.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's coming sometime in 2018 to Netflix.

Article continues below

The L Word, LGBT TV History

Showtime

The L Word

WHAT: Showtime has enlisted The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken and original stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenig and Leisha Hailey for a proposed sequel series, which would introduce fans to a new group of lesbians living and loving in West Hollywood.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

NBC

Will & Grace

WHAT: A revival of the Emmy-winning series starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The new batch of episodes premiere on Thursdays, fall 2017 on NBC.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

S.W.A.T.

WHAT? Shemar Moore stars in the series in new series inspired by the 1975 TV series and 2003 movie of the same name.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? This fall on CBS

Article continues below

One Day at a Time

Michael Yarish / Netflix

One Day at a Time

WHAT: A modern-day reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one is now streaming on Netflix, season two is in the works.

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Carmen Sandiego

WHAT: A reboot of the classic kids show with Gina Rodriguez voicing the new Carmen Sandiego.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not until 2019, but it's coming!

Dynasty

CW

Dynasty

WHAT: The CW has updated the classic 1980s primetime soap with The OC's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fall 2017 on The CW!

Article continues below

Jessica Alba, Sin City

Dimension Films

Sin City

WHAT: The Frank Miller comic series is in the works as a TV series with The Walking Dead veteran Glen Mazzara, Len Wiseman and Stephen L'Heureux.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.

Roseanne, ABC Upfronts 2017

ABC

Roseanne

WHAT: The original cast of Roseanne will reunite for an eight-episode midseason run on ABC. "The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant—and hilarious—today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement when the revival was announced.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Midseason on ABC!

Dear White People

Netflix

Dear White People

WHAT: A continuation of the story started in the 2014 movie of the same name with writer Justin Simien and several of the movie's stars on board.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one is now streaming on Netflix.

Article continues below

Xena, the Warrior Princess

Universal International Television

Xena: Warriror Princess

WHAT: A reboot of the fan-favorite syndicated action series starring Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor. Lost veteran Javier Grillo-Marxuach was working on the script for NBC, but announced he was off the project in April 2017. Then NBC boss Jennifer Salke told The Hollywood Reporter the project was dead. "Nothing is happening on that right now. We looked at some material; we decided at that point that it didn't warrant the reboot," Salke said. "I'd never say never on that one because it's such a beloved title, but the current incarnation of it is dead."

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope!

Dirty Dancing

ABC

Dirty Dancing

WHAT: A TV movie remake of the classic flick of the same name with Abigail Breslin taking on the role of Baby.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The movie premiered May 24, 2017 on ABC.

Get Shorty

Epix

Get Shorty

WHAT: Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd are star in the Epix series based on the novel by Elmore Leonard. Peep the trailer now.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The Epix series premieres August 13.

Article continues below

Rocko's Modern Life

Nickelodeon

Rocko's Modern Life

WHAT: Nickelodeon is reviving the classic cartoon for a one-hour movie with the show's creator back on board.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but soon!

The Exorcist, Geena Davis

Fox

The Exorcist

WHAT: Fox ordered a modernized "reinvention" of The Exorcist, based on William Blatty's 1971 book. It'll be a "serialized psychological thriller following two very different men tackling one family's case of horrifying demonic possession, and confronting the face of true evil." The first season brought Geena Davis back to TV.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fox ordered a second season of the series.

MacGyver

CBS

MacGyver

WHAT: X-Men's Lucas Till stars as a young Angus MacGyver as he learns all those problem solving skills. You know, like fixing stuff with a piece of gum and thumbtack. James Wan, Henry Winkler and R. Scott Gemmill are executive producers and George Eads also stars.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? MacGyver is back in action for a second season on CBS.

Article continues below

Snatch, Rupert Grint

Crackle

Snatch

WHAT: Rupert Grint, Ed Westwick and Dougary Scott are playing new characters in the Crackle show based on Guy Ritchie's flick.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The series premiered on Crackle in March 2017.

Lethal Weapon

Fox

Lethal Weapon

WHAT: Riggs and Murtaugh ride again! Fox ordered a TV version of the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson franchise of flicks about mismatched police partners. Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Lethal Weapon was renewed for a second season on Fox.

Training Day

CBS

Training Day

WHAT: This series was set 15 years after the Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke movie of the same name. Film director Antoine Fuqua served as director and executive producer with Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell as the new detectives.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? On CBS All Access. The network canceled the series after one season following low ratings and the passing of Paxton.

Article continues below

Frequency

The CW

Frequency

WHAT: The CW's drama was basically the plot of the movie, but in place of Jim Caviezel there's Peyton List. Dead dad communicates with alive daughter via CB radio, with the past changing the future.

CAN YOU WATCH? You could, but it's canceled already.

The Departed, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Departed

WHAT: A spin on the Oscar-winning movie of the same, the TV version is set in Chicago with warring drug gangs instead of Boston.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the works now.

Thunderbirds

Amazon

Thunderbirds Are Go

WHAT: Amazon has ordered four 13-episode seasons of a reinvention of the classic 50-year-old series.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep, check out Amazon Prime.

Article continues below

Prison Break

Fox

Prison Break

WHAT: A revival of the fan-favorite drama starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell that takes place after the events of the show.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Bust out of jail midseason on Fox.

Fuller House, Full House

Netflix

Fuller House

WHAT: A Full House continuation series about DJ Tanner, sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler. The entire cast, with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, appeared in the first season of the Netflix series.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? You bet! Season three will debut later in 2017.

Voltron

DreamWorks

Voltron

WHAT: Netflix has a new animated version of your favorite cartoon about robot lions operated by pilots that combine to become a giant robot, Voltron!

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Article continues below

The Girlfriend Experience

Starz

The Girlfriend Experience

WHAT: The original drama followed a high-class call girl who specialized in…The Girlfriend Experience. Steven Soderbergh, who was behind the flick, is also behind the Starz series.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yes, on Starz. Riley Keough starred in it.

Roots, Forest Whitaker, Malachi Kirby

Steve Dietl/History Channel

Roots

WHAT: A remake of the classic miniseries based on Alex Haley's book that's airing across several channels including History and A&E. Cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Anna Paquin, Matthew Goode, Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose and many more.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The remake premiered on May 30, 2016.

Gilmore Girls, Gilmore Girls Revival

Netflix

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

WHAT: Four 90-minute movies on Netflix reunited the cast of the beloved show.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The return of Gilmore Girls dropped in November 2016 and is now streaming on Netflix.

Article continues below

Rapunzel, Flynn, Tangled

Disney

Tangled

WHAT: A sequel series to the 2010 movie about Rapunzel starring Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore—they'll both be back as well.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's happening on Disney Channel in 2017.

The X-Files, David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson

Fox

The X-Files

WHAT: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny returned to the world of paranormal conspiracies for six episodes on Fox.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? All six episodes of the first batch came and went, but Fox announced Mulder and Scully will return in 2018 for 10 new episodes.

Twin Peaks, Kyle MacLachlan

Showtime

Twin Peaks

WHAT: A continuation of David Lynch's series 25 years later, but this time on Showtime.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Twin Peaks has come and gone, but there's always Showtime Anytime.

Article continues below

Taken

NBC

Taken

WHAT: NBC ordered on a prequel series to Taken, but it's in modern times starring Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals. No flip phone for Bryan Mills.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Premiere date not yet set, but it's coming to NBC.

The Lion Guard

Disney Junior

The Lion Guard

WHAT: A new cartoon featuring the son of Simba and Nala of The Lion King.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Sure can.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Fox

Rocky Horror Picture Show

WHAT: A TV movie remake of the classic flick, but this time Laverne Cox is playing Tim Curry's Dr. Frank N Futter.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The movie premieres this fall on Fox.

Article continues below

School of Rock

Nickelodeon

School of Rock

WHAT: Nickelodeon ordered a TV show based on the Jack Black movie and at the same time there's a Broadway has a musical based on the Jack Black movie. There's lots of ways to see School of Rock.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first episode premiered in March 2016 on Nick.

Samurai Jack

Adult Swim

Samurai Jack

WHAT: Revival of the Cartoon Network series of the same name.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's happening on Adult Swim in 2016. Be prepared.

Hey Arnold

Nickelodeon

Hey Arnold

WHAT: A TV movie continuing the story of the football head that will tie up lose ends and possibly set the stage for more.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming.

Article continues below

Ducktales

Disney XD

DuckTales

WHAT: A new cartoon series on Disney XD based on the original cartoon about Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Louie and Dewey.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming.

The Magic School Bus 360°

© Scholastic Entertainment Inc 2014/Netflix

The Magic School Bus 360

WHAT: A new animated series based on the books that spawned the original show.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming to Netflix.

Star Trek: Discovery

CBS

Star Trek

WHAT: A new series launching on CBS about a, you guessed it, star ship and its crew. The show, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green, will then move to CBS All Access.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming fall 2017 to CBS All Access.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

John Wick: Chapter 3 is set to be released in May 2019. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.