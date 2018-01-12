Hugh Grant Says Robert Downey Jr. Wanted to Kill Him

Celebrities don't always get along with their co-stars. But in a new interview with People, Hugh Grant said Robert Downey Jr. wanted to kill him.

"[He] hated me," the Paddington 2 star told editor in chief Jess Cagle. "We did a thing called Restoration, and he took one look at me and wanted to kill me."

When asked why Downey showed signs of animosity, Grant replied, "I don't know. I was so hurt."

However, it looks like the Iron Man actor is ready to make amends.

"A lot has happened over two decades!," Downey tweeted on Thursday. "I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy. Let's break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018."