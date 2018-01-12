Could Big Little Lies Season 3 Happen?

HBO
Big Little Lies season two is finally, definitely happening after a long period of speculation, but what about a third season? Season two, which was not originally planned according to those involved in making the original miniseries, has yet to begin production but that hasn't stopped people from thinking about the future of your favorite citizens of Monterey, California.
"Everybody involved is so busy that it's hard to imagine aligning everybody's schedule again," HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter. "The fact that we were able to get season two together is a small miracle. Could we do it again? Who knows?! It's a great group. They love working together and they're really fun to work with. But everybody is really busy. So let's see."
Season two won't start filming until later in 2018 with a 2019 premiere. As previously reported, there will be some new faces, in addition to the returning players including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.
"In general, I don't think anybody involved is thinking we're going to do the same thing. In any second season of a show, people want to see growth in the characters and storylines," Bloys said about adding new faces to the cast. "I don't think anyone involved is trying to do the same thing. We're trying to progress everybody's lives in the storytelling."
Check out what else we know about the upcoming second season below.
Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes. Oh yeah, the season will be seven episodes. Arnold won an Oscar for Best Short Film, Live Action in 2005 for Wasp. She's helmed episodes of I Love Dick and Transparent, in addition to Wuthering Heights.
David E. Kelley wrote all the scripts for the new season. Kelley, who was nominated for an Emmy for writing Big Little Lies season one and won one as executive producer on the then-limited series, wrote the new season from a novella done by Big Little Lies book scribe Liane Moriarty.
"We went to Liane [Moriarty, author of the original novel] and asked, ‘Do you see any more life in these characters? You wrote the book — do you see them having life beyond what you wrote?' She came up with a novella, which was key. David took it and thought, ‘Is there something I can do with it?' Reese and Nicole were involved, and they felt that there was more life in the characters. Everybody approached it from a place of love and care [for] these characters and this property, and again, with a little dose of skepticism along the way," HBO's president of programming, Carter Ploys, told Vulture.
Most of the cast is expected to return. When HBO announced the new season, the cable channel noted the most of the of season one, which included Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, was still in negotiations to return. And that makes sense because…
There are new characters coming to create drama for the returning characters. According to Vulture, HBO is seeking actors to take on new roles including Michael Perkins, a new teacher at Otter Bay Elementary School who pisses off Renata (Dern) when his global warming lessons give Amabella a panic attack. Then there's a new employee at the school who befriends Jane (Woodley), with the two eventually sharing secrets. Also expect to meet Bonnie's (Kravitz) parents.
Season two won't premiere until 2019. "It would be impossible to get on in 2018," Ploys told Vulture.
As for the plot, aside from the bits and pieces we've heard about Bonnie and new characters, this is how HBO describes the new season: "The subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."
Big Little Lies returns in 2019.
