Tia Mowry Announces Baby No. 2 Is a Girl in Gender Reveal Video

Tia Mowry's latest Quick Fix video is all about gender reveal ideas. It's fitting, since at the very end, she announced her second child will be a girl! Before taking a bite out of a white cake pop, Mowry said, "Now for the moment we've all been waiting for: my gender reveal. Let's find out!"

Lo and behold, the cake pop filling was bright pink. "We're having a girl! We're having a girl!" the Sister, Sister actress said. "[My son] Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited." Mowry, who married Cory Hardrict in 2018, announced her second pregnancy two months ago.

Mowry made cake pops, cakes and cupcakes in the video. "You know what I just thought of? What if you're having twins, and it's like a boy and a girl?" the mom-to-be wondered in the video. "Maybe you make half of the cake pink and half of the cake blue and mix it all in there."