Watch Taylor Swift's "End Game" Music Video With Ed Sheeran and Future

It's just the beginning of what is sure to be a big year for Taylor. After the Grammy winner's sixth studio album became the top-selling album of 2017, the "Shake It Off" singer is hitting the road for a massive stadium tour.
Kicking off May 8 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, Taylor will perform her biggest hits for thousands of fans across the country.
And later this month, Taylor will likely attend the 2018 Grammy Awards where she is nominated for two awards.
While reputation was released past the deadline for this year's show, the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Country Song thanks to Little Big Town's "Better Man."