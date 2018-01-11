Watch Taylor Swift's "End Game" Music Video With Ed Sheeran and Future

Taylor Swift has brought the A-team along for her new music video.

After much anticipation and one heck of a teaser on ABC's Good Morning America, the "Shake It Off" singer released the final video for her single "End Game."

Filmed in Miami, Tokyo and London, the video features lavish yachts, firework displays and some pretty fancy rides.

Oh, and did we mention Ed Sheeran and Future join in on the fun? After all, they helped collaborate on the track and make it one of her biggest hits off reputation.

"I wanna be your end game / I wanna be your first string," Taylor sings. "I wanna be your A-Team / I wanna be your end game, end game."