Kiernan Shipka Is a Mermaid IRL at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kiernan Shipka is a red carpet fantasy.

With the popularity of unicorn, mermaid and pastel trends among millennials and Generation Z this year, we were pleasantly surprised when the Mad Men star elevated quirky pastels on the red carpet of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards. Her look includes pale pink sleeves, mint green tulle, baby blue pants, a lime green train and metallic shoes. We have to say it doesn't sound like a great combination. But, the completed ensemble does work on the red carpet. 

Her babydoll-length top features features satin, tulle and beading, which are typically paired together. The base of the top is pale pink, but the detailing includes both pink and green beads, which makes the lime green train a sensible addition. 

Since her ensemble includes beading at the top, the bottom half includes metallic accents, such as the threading of the pants and her shoes. From head to toe, there are details to note, making a standout out look at the award show.

While many would say that a beautiful outfit with these components doesn't exist, this actress proves them wrong. This is why she's a red carpet mermaid.

 

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

What do you think? Would you rock this look?

