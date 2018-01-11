Margot Robbie Wins Red Carpet Style at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This is what a winner looks like.
Congratulations, Margot Robbie, for winning the Best Actress award at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards. And thank you for choosing a look that pushes the limits of red carpet fashion.
From the micro pleats, to layered tiers, to the embellished waist, everything about Margot's strapless Chanel dress was enchanting, eye-catching and, most importantly, a risk. Comparatively, the Critics' Choice Awards is typically more casual, where shorter hems and understated beauty lives. While many opt for pretty frocks, leaving the more show-stopping, glamorous looks for the Oscars, Margot wowed in a frilly-yet-edgy frock indicative of her more modern style perspective.
With the help of stylist Kate Young, Margot paired the striped dress with Jimmy Choo metallic sandals, a black clutch and an emerald-green statement ring that matched the gems on her belt.
The I, Tonya actress' makeup was just as on-point as her dress. Her makeup, done by Pati Dubroff, perfectly mirrored the Chanel creation, going from neutral tones with the lips, eye shadow and blush, while thick, black liner was used to accentuate the eyes.
The hair, created by Bryce Scarlett, played an essential role in this statement-making look as well. While it looks like just an everyday messy bun, the hairstylist added a thick black ribbon into the mix to tie every element of this look together.
Basically, it was the most thought-out look of the night!
