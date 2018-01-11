Angelina Jolie Flaunts Feathers (Again) at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Feathers appear when angels appear.

In this case, the angelic figure is Angelina Jolie, who graced the red carpet in a stunning, strapless, feathery frock at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

The bodice of the white dress ended right at her waist, as a ruched skirt draped down at an asymmetrical angle, showing off the actress' toned legs and pointed-toe silver stilettos.

Not only does the dress invoke serious Marilyn Monroe vibes (the streamlined skirt modernizes the look), but Angelina's statement earrings and bold red lip definitely bring us back to the heyday of Old Hollywood.

The feathered neckline adds much needed texture to the simple gown without overwhelming it either.