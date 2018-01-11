EXCLUSIVE!

Taraji P. Henson Dishes on Boyfriend Kelvin Hayden: "I Am Very Happy"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 5:00 PM

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Kelvin Hayden.

The Proud Mary actress recently confirmed she's been dating the athlete for two years during an episode of Essence's podcast "Yes, Girl! this past December. And now Taraji is dishing on her relationship in an exclusive interview with E! News.

When asked why she decided to confirm the romance recently, Taraji shared, "It wasn't even about talking about my life, I just had a question, they asked me if I was happy and I said 'I'm very happy' and they ran with it, did all the research."

"So it wasn't like, 'Let's sit down and talk about my life!' No it wasn't," Taraji laughed. "But I am very happy."

During the interview with us, the actress also talked about her latest movie, Proud Mary, discussing the importance of the film and her role.

"It's important because now we're dealing in a time where women are trying to take their power back, we're trying to change the narrative," Taraji said. "It's important for young girls to see themselves in powerful positions like this so that they don't play victim. When you see women being empowered, you feel empowered, right? We need examples like this."

See Taraji talk about her personal and professional life in the videos above!

Proud Mary hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 12.

