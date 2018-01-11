Taraji P. Henson Dishes on Boyfriend Kelvin Hayden: "I Am Very Happy"

"So it wasn't like, 'Let's sit down and talk about my life!' No it wasn't," Taraji laughed. "But I am very happy."

During the interview with us, the actress also talked about her latest movie, Proud Mary, discussing the importance of the film and her role.

"It's important because now we're dealing in a time where women are trying to take their power back, we're trying to change the narrative," Taraji said. "It's important for young girls to see themselves in powerful positions like this so that they don't play victim. When you see women being empowered, you feel empowered, right? We need examples like this."

