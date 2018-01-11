Sarah Hyland Is a Glam Ballerina at 2018 Critics Choice Awards

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 4:17 PM

Sarah Hyland deserves a standing ovation for her red carpet style.

The Modern Family actress attends the 2018 Critics Choice Awards wearing a black-and-white, ballerina-inspired dress. The top of her dress features an black beaded bodice with a traditional scoop neckline. Under, layers of white tulle drape down to her ankles, revealing black patent leather high-heeled sandals. To match the glamour of the ballerina-meets-Hollywood gown, the star accessorized with diamonds, wearing studs, a ring and small gems on her high heels. It's a classy and enchanting—perfect for the red carpet. 

To take her classic look to a level fit for the event, the star's glam squad added a low bun (in true ballerina form), bold brows, wispy lashes and bright red lip. The lipstick provided a much-needed pop of color, while the rest of her makeup is relatively subtle.

2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

The best part of the star's look, however, is how she feels in it. After smiling big and twirling for the cameras, it is evident that Sarah feels just as beautiful as she looks. This is really why she's red carpet goals.

Check out all of the details below! 

