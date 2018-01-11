Sarah Hyland Is a Glam Ballerina at 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland deserves a standing ovation for her red carpet style.

The Modern Family actress attends the 2018 Critics Choice Awards wearing a black-and-white, ballerina-inspired dress. The top of her dress features an black beaded bodice with a traditional scoop neckline. Under, layers of white tulle drape down to her ankles, revealing black patent leather high-heeled sandals. To match the glamour of the ballerina-meets-Hollywood gown, the star accessorized with diamonds, wearing studs, a ring and small gems on her high heels. It's a classy and enchanting—perfect for the red carpet.

To take her classic look to a level fit for the event, the star's glam squad added a low bun (in true ballerina form), bold brows, wispy lashes and bright red lip. The lipstick provided a much-needed pop of color, while the rest of her makeup is relatively subtle.