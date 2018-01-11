Janelle Monae Is an Out-of-This-World Service Representative in This Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams Sneak Peek

What happens when society has collapsed, you're stuck as a cog in society's consumerism wheel, and you decide enough's enough? You turn to Janelle Monáe, apparently.

In this sneak peek of Amazon Prime's upcoming anthology series Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams, exclusive to E! news, the singer and Hidden Figures star makes her otherworldly arrival as Alice, a friendly representative of Autofac, the automatic product-manufacturing company that's keeping Juno Temple's Emily and the rest of humanity trapped in this consumerism loop.

Stepping out of her spaceship, covered in resplendent silver metal, she makes her introduction: "Hello, I'm Alice. I understand you folks are having issues with our services. How can I help?" So, she comes in peace, right? We'll see about that.