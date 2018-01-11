Random House Defends The Assassination of Gianni Versace's Source Material in Light of the Versace Family's Criticism

The war of words surrounding The Assassination of Versace and its source material rages on.

After the Versace family came out swinging with a statement alleging that FX's second installment of American Crime Story should be considered a work of fiction, the publisher of Maureen Orth's Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in US History, the book that Ryan Murphy & Co. based the season on, has entered the fray with a firm defense of the book.

"First published almost 19 years ago, Vulgar Favors is a carefully reported and extensively-sourced work of investigative journalism by an award-winning journalist with impeccable credentials," Random House told E! News in a statement. "The book has stood the test of time and is widely regarded as the definitive account of Andrew Cunanan's chilling crime spree. Random House stands by the book and its author, Maureen Orth."