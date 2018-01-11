Critics' Choice Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

But before the awards are handed out and Hollywood's biggest stars take their seats inside the venue, we have to talk about red carpet fashion. Take a look at the designer gowns, fitting suits and star power in our massive gallery below .

As far as nominations go, The Shape of Water is favored to win big with an impressive 14 nods.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., this year's show will be hosted by Olivia Munn with Gal Gadot receiving the 2018 #SeeHer Award for her critically acclaimed performance in Wonder Woman.

Just days after your favorite movie and TV stars attended the Golden Globes , many are back for more celebrations at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards .

2018's award season is just getting started!

Jessica Chastain The Best Actress nominee celebrates the praise of her movie Molly's Game.

Yara Shahidi The Grown-ish star turns heads for all the right reasons in her Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

Laura Dern The Big Little Lies star hopes the HBO series can add a few more trophies to their collection tonight.

Margot Robbie The I, Tonya star says yes to a ruffled dress for tonight's event.

Nick Jonas The "Find You" singer continues to prove he's one of the Best Dressed during this award season.

Laurie Metcalf The Best Supporting Actress nominee looks beautiful in a draped sleeveless gown by Cristina Ottaviano.

Diane Kruger Before posing for photos with Norman Reedus, the star shows off her Vera Wang gown.

Gal Gadot Bow down to Wonder Woman. Before accepting the #SeeHer Award, the actress poses for photos on the star-studded carpet.

Octavia Spencer The Best Supporting Actress nominee deserves an award for her stunning purple Tadashi Shoji dress.

Alexis Bledel We're not in Stars Hollow anymore! The Handmaid's Tale star steps out in sunny Santa Monica in a ocean blue gown.

Alexander Skarsgård Remain calm ladies, but the Big Little Lies nominated star is certainly looking his best tonight.

Angelina Jolie A-list in the building! The First They Killed My Father director leaves her kids at home for this award show.

Elena Satine The Gifted TV star proves the black dress never goes out of style.

Tituss Burgess It's all about the details for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star who completes his outfit with a timepiece and cufflinks by Chopard.

Emma Roberts The American Horror Story star shows off her new haircut while wearing Norman Silverman jewelry.

Kaley Cuoco Stepping out with a bang! The Big Bang Theory star has her fingers crossed for a Best Comedy Series win.

Natalia Dyer The Stranger Things star opts for a floral print dress for the special evening.

Haley Bennett Chloe @chloe @jennychohair @jilliandempsey #chloegirl," the actress shared on Instagram before arriving on the red carpet.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Fargo in the house! The Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series nominee proves multiple colors may be better than one.

Joe Keery From the hair to the suit, we love everything about the Stranger Things star's look.

Harry Connick Jr. In between filming his talk-show in New York City, the Harry host appears in Southern California to celebrate his Best Talk Show nomination.

Greta Gerwig Fresh off her 2018 Director's Guild of America Awards nomination, the Lady Bird director arrives in a dress we can't help but love.

Brooklynn Prince At just seven years old, The Florida Project star is already receiving nominations and praise for his acting skills.

Mary Steenburgen The Last Man on Earth star poses for photos while supporting her husband Ted Danson.

Elisabeth Moss After her Golden Globes win, all eyes are on The Handmaid's Tale star to see what she wins next.

Milo Ventimiglia Looking sharp, dude! The This Is Us star poses on the red carpet before meeting up with his co-stars.

Zoe Kazan The Best Actress in a Comedy nominee opts for sparkle and a bit of yellow before being recognized for her work in The Big Sick.

Jessica Biel "Just five very serious professionals taking their professions very seriously! #criticschoiceawards," The Sinner star wrote on Instagram while posing with her beauty team.

Mckenna Grace The 11-year-old actress may just walk away with the Best Young Actor/Actress award for her role in Gifted.

Kate Bosworth "On my way #CriticsChoice," the actress wrote on Instagram while crediting her glam squad. "Dream Team: @brockcollection @hungvanngo @bridgetbragerhair @piaget." Her dress is from Brock Collection.

Allison Williams Fresh off attending the National Board of Review Awards, the Get Out star steps out for another star-studded bash.

Sarah Hyland After celebrating the 200th episode of Modern Family this week, the actress is ready to keep the fun going in Santa Monica.

Jay Pharoah The White Famous star deserves some serious style points on the red carpet thanks to his gold blazer.

David Harbour The Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee is crossing his fingers for a Stranger Things win.

Jacob Tremblay "#OnMyWay #PartyTime!!!" the beloved actor wrote on Instagram before arriving on the red carpet with his family.

Justin Hartley Round of applause for the This Is Us star for another handsome look.

Olivia Munn Tonight's host gives thanks to her glam team on Instagram before showing off her final look on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum Red carpet ready! The Project Runway host doesn't disappoint once again with this week's look.

Holly Hunter The Best Supporting Actress nominee celebrates The Big Sick at the annual award show.

Jaimie Alexander Just hours after landing in Los Angeles, the Blindspot star is award show ready with her Georges Chakra Couture dress.

Marcus Lemonis The businessman could walk away with the Best Structured Reality Series trophy for his work on The Profit.

Chrissy Metz The Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee may just win big tonight for her performance as Kate Pearson in This Is Us.

Skyler Samuels The Gifted star may just have a gift for fashion thanks to this impressive red dress.

Sterling K. Brown Fresh off his 2018 Golden Globes win, the This Is Us star may just pick up another trophy for his acting skills.

Skeet Ulrich What time is it? Time to give credit to the Riverdale star's sharp look that includes a Chopard watch.

LilRel Howery Fresh off a trip to New York City to watch the Knicks play ball, the Get Out star makes it to Los Angeles just in time.

Lori Greiner The self-proclaimed Queen of QVC and Shark Tank star celebrates the show's nomination for Best Structured Reality Series.

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star shines in a light pink tea length dress from Zuhair Murad.