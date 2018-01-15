Khloe Kardashian Sends One Revenge Body Participant Home After a Slew of Lies, Deception and Excuses

Khloe Kardashian has no time to play when it comes to her participants on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.
On Monday night's episode, Khloe meets Joel, who wants to get revenge on his "bitch ass boyfriend" José for sending him into a spiral of depression and weight gain. While Joel has a sad story to tell, Khloe isn't buying it or his fake tears.
"You don't have to fake cry just cause I said that," Khloe snapped.
Despite her apprehension, Khloe set Joel up with master trainer Ashley Borden. But after showing up late and hungover to his first training session, it was clear that Joel wasn't taking this journey seriously.
Joel stuck to the program until tragedy with his ex struck again. After revealing that José had died, Ashley comforted Joel, but encouraged him to push through and better himself.
Still, Ashley couldn't help but think something was off. And it was. Joel revealed to his trainer that he made the whole thing up. Soon after, Ashley contacted Khloe who had no choice but to kick Joel off the show.
"I don't know what's true or not anymore. I just don't think this journey is for you and I just kind of think this is the end of the road for us," Khloe told Joel.
Khloe Kardashian Has Some Big Surprises for These Revenge Body Participants on the Season Two Premiere: Watch the Recap!
Kelsey, a former plus size model, has avoided the cameras since a devastating car accident catapulted her into some major weight gain. But when it comes to revenge, Kelsey wanted to get back at her parents who frowned upon her modeling career and called it "unhealthy."
"When I got into plus size modeling, my parents immediately went to, ‘You're not living a healthy lifestyle,'" Kelsey revealed.
Khloe paired Kelsey with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who focused on her health and eating habits along with some circuit training.
By the end of the 12-week journey, Kelsey had lost a total of 42 pounds and even posed for Khloe's Good American clothing line.
E!
Kelsey made her big reveal during a fashion show, where she showed off her catwalk and her new body to her parents.
"I really wanted to get revenge on my accident and a part of it was getting revenge on you guys. I want to prove to you guys and get your support jumping back into plus modeling. I'm healthy, I'm curvy, this is my body," Kelsey told her parents.
And they responded with nothing but support. "I love you no matter what size you are," Kelsey's mother promised.
Catch up on the episode with the recap video above!
Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018