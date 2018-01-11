Corey Feldman Denies Sexual Battery Claim: "The Truth Will Prevail"

The statement goes on to say, "Corey remains focused on his mission to fight the war of inappropriate behavior towards men and women of all ages. Given his own painful experiences, the last thing he would ever want to do is make anyone else feel the way that he did. He is confident that the motives behind these false accusations will be revealed and that the truth will prevail. He also thanks his fans for their continued love, support and belief in him."

This allegation against Feldman comes about three months after the actor launched his Truth Campaign, hoping to raise $10 million to finance a documentary that will "hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and pedophiles and all the topics we've been discussing."