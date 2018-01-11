Corey Feldman Denies Sexual Battery Claim: "The Truth Will Prevail"

Nathan Congleton/NBC
Corey Feldman has denied the sexual battery claim made against him.
LAPD Media Relations told E! News this week, "On Monday Jan. 8 (2018) a female victim filed a police report of sexual battery and named Corey Feldman as the suspect. The incident occurred on February 4, 2017 at a business at the 600 block of South Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles. The robbery/homicide division is handling the investigation."
TMZ reports that the woman is alleging Feldman "grabbed her ass." In response to the claim, the 46-year-old actor's rep told People that Feldman's "attorneys are dealing with these egregious accusations and threats that came from Corey's former band members after he canceled his tour."
The statement goes on to say, "Corey remains focused on his mission to fight the war of inappropriate behavior towards men and women of all ages. Given his own painful experiences, the last thing he would ever want to do is make anyone else feel the way that he did. He is confident that the motives behind these false accusations will be revealed and that the truth will prevail. He also thanks his fans for their continued love, support and belief in him."
This allegation against Feldman comes about three months after the actor launched his Truth Campaign, hoping to raise $10 million to finance a documentary that will "hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and pedophiles and all the topics we've been discussing."
Back in November, Feldman appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and claimed former actor Jon Grissom molested him as a child. Grissom hasn't commented publicly on the allegation.