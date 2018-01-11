Here's an Update on Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's Wedding

Not only will you have to wait until 2019 for the next season of Game of Thrones, you'll also have to wait for the show's most anticipated wedding: Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie.

The actress sat down with Town & Country magazine in which she admitted she hasn't planned too much for the big day just yet.

Leslie revealed her filming schedule surrounding The Good Fight—in which she plays lawyer Maia Rindell—has been incredibly busy.

"I'm trying to fit in my wedding," she joked.

The comment ignited a onslaught of questions regarding date, time and location—all of which she admitted are not confirmed.

"I haven't tackled it," she threw her hands in the air. "There's just too much to do."