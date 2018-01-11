Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Winter Barbie in Pink Puffer Coat

  By
  &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 11:04 AM

ESC: Stuart Weitzman, Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid

When Gigi Hadid & Kate Moss Model Together, Magic Happens

ESC: Beyonce Knowles

10 Celebrity Style Transformations You Need to See to Believe

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Says Skinnygirl Jeans Are for ''All Shapes and Sizes''

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Dare to Wear

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Tiny sunglasses. Check. Standout, patterned pants. Check. Oversized outerwear. Got it. Fashionable sneakers. Yup.

Gigi Hadid has mastered It Girl winter style. This week, the supermodel appeared on the streets of New York City wearing a millennial pink cropped sweater and puffer coat, designed by Norwegian designer Christina Ledang (similar here). She paired the bright matching duo with Christopher Bu glitter pink-accented culottes, creating a fashion-forward feminine look. With all of the pink and the glitter accents, the model accessorized her ensemble with neutral tones, wearing Filling Pieces sneakers and white Illesteva Baxter sunglasses.

The hero of the outfit, however, is her puffer coat. It's bright and bold. While the model paired her outerwear with matching hues, wearing the piece over a white sweater and jeans would still have an impact. It's surprisingly wearable, while also helping any fashion lover standout, even when it's freezing outside. 

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Street Style

Shake up your winter style! Swapping your usual black, brown or navy blue outerwear for something brighter has major fashion benefits without sacrificing your comfort. Check out our favorite pink puffer coats below! 

ESC: Dare To Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Gigi Hadid

H&M

Padded Jacket, Now $39.99

ESC: Dare to Wear, Gigi Hadid

PrettyLittleThing

Bright Pink Ring Pull Longline Puffer Jacket, $85

ESC: Dare To Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Gigi Hadid

River Island

Pink Faux Fur Hood Oversized Puffer Jacket, $180

ESC: Dare to Wear, Gigi Hadid

TopShop

Pink Ski Puffer Jacket by Topshop SNO, $190

ESC: Dare To Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Gigi Hadid

MSGM

Textured Puffer Jacket, Now $426

ESC: Dare to Wear, Gigi Hadid

IENKI IENKI

Pink Michelin Belted Puffer Jacket with Hood, $1,347

