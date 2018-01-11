Kim Kardashian Shows Off a New Grill for the First Time Since the Paris Robbery

Do you wanna see her grill?

No, Nelly and Paul Wall didn't come out with another version of their 2005 hit "Grillz." However,Kim Kardashian is back to showing off her diamond mouthpiece.

The reality star was hanging out with techno DJ and fashion model Sita Abellan yesterday. They both took a couple selfies and videos together, showing off the diamonds on their teeth.

In one video Kim asked her followers, "Guess what I'm doing today, guys?!" as she flashed her grill, reading "KIM" across her lower teeth.

She also shared a selfie with the self-described Techno Princess in front of two Louis Vuitton-painted trash cans.

The social media posts mark the first time we've seen Kim rock a grill since she was robbed in Paris in October 2016.