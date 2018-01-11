Grey's Anatomy's New Interns Are Getting Their Own Show

Amber Portwood and Ex Matt Baier Join Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition: Check Out the Cast
The B-Team is getting their chance in the medical spotlight.
Grey's Anatomy just launched another spinoff series, this time focusing on the six new interns that joined the mother-show in season 14. And guess what? You don't even have to wait for it! Grey's Anatomy: B-Team is available to stream now on ABC.com and the ABC app, with all six-episodes focusing on Grey Sloan Memorial's newbies docs as the navigate their way through their first day as surgeons.
Starring in the digital series are Sophia Taylor Ali as Dahlia Qadri, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Rushi Kota as Vik Roy and Jeanine Mason as Sam Bello.
ABC
Of course, fans can also expect to see some veterans on the series, as Justin Chambers, Kevin McKidd, Kelly McCreary, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson are all set to make appearances, with Sarah Drew even making her directorial debut with the B Team, directing all the episodes written by Barbara Kaye Friend.
B-Team is the latest spinoff series of the original series, as The Untitled Grey's Anatomy Spinoff, which focuses on Seattle firefighters and stars Grey's' Jason George, is set to premiere Thursday, March 22.
"It'll be similar and different. It was a priority for me in thinking about this as a Grey's Anatomy spinoff that it works hand-in-hand with Grey's and was similar in both tone and intensity and humor and heart," executive producer and showrunner Stacy McKee explained of the new drama.
Grey's Anatomy: B-Team is available to watch now on ABC.com and the ABC app.