Ellen DeGeneres FaceTimes With Oprah Winfrey and Gets Emotional Discussing Montecito Disaster

Ellen DeGeneres FaceTimed with her neighbor Oprah Winfrey on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed how the deadly mudslides impacted them and their community.

During the call, Winfrey recalled being woken up by her dogs the morning after the Golden Globes and seeing a sky that appeared to be "on fire."

"I didn't know at the time that there were some gas fires, something exploded. So that at least explained what was going on," Winfrey, who had just received the Cecil B. DeMille Award the night before, said. "And at the same time, I didn't know that the mudslides were occurring."

In fact, it wasn't until Winfrey went outside later on that she realized her property had been damaged.

"I walked out back, you know where we share a fenceline, and the neighbors out back, their house are gone, just gone," she said. "It is as devastating as it could be."