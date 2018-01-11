Kristen Bell Reveals What She's Learned From Working With Ted Danson on The Good Place

The Good Place, one of the best shows on television week in and week out, features an ensemble cast doing some of the best work of their careers—and that cast includes Kristen Bell and Ted Danson.

When E! News spoke with Bell for a larger story on her career, from her start with Veronica Mars to The Good Place, the topic of Danson, whom Bell refers to as "my Teddy bear," naturally came up. After all, Danson, a TV legend thanks to Cheers, Damages, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Bored to Death, Fargo, CSI, Becker…need we go on? Danson is a TV veteran who inspires, Bell said.