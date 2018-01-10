Diet Coke Is Getting a Makeover With 4 New Fruit-Flavored Sodas

Prepare for a whole new Diet Coke experience!

Beverage giant Coca-Cola announced this week that it's rolling out new packaging, ad campaigns and new flavors for its beloved Diet Coke property.

While the classic Diet Coke will remain unchanged, four new flavors will be introduced this month including Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.

"After speaking to more than 10,000 people and spending years exploring all kinds of combinations like tropical, citrus and even botanical notes, we found magic," Coca Cola said in a press release. "Trust us when we say, you haven't tasted anything like this before."

"Whether you're a longtime fan, or just the type who's down to try new things, give Diet Coke a taste and you'll see what we're talking about."