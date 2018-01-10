Bachelor in Paradise's Marcus Grodd Is Married! All the Details

Marcus Grodd has passed out his final rose!

E! News has exclusive details on the Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette's wedding to fiancée Ally Lutar, which happened over the weekend in Vancouver, Canada. The newly minted husband and wife were surrounded by 44 of their closest loved ones, including Josh Murray, who served as one of six groomsmen.

Grodd told us, "It feels complete finally. It feels fantastic finally being married. Too bad she wasn't on the show, it would have happened a lot sooner."

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Marcus on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette. He went on to star on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise, ultimately finding love with Lacy Faddoul. They wed in a ceremony officiated by host Chris Harrison, but split after less than a year together in 2016.