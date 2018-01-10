Nia Jax's Date Turns Out to Be a Dud, Brie Bella Plots Her Comeback and Nattie Neidhart Becomes the Divas Champ on Total Divas

It looked like Nia Jax had finally found someone to light her fire, but could she stand the flames?

On this week's episode of Total Divas, Nia combated dating insecurities and body image issues head-on by inviting the firefighter she met at a speed dating event to a Sex and the City party.

It wasn't long before sparks were flying between the pair.

"I'm pretty much on cloud nine right now. It was a great night. The party, the fashion show and connecting with Jonathan," Nia exclaimed.

But the first date butterflies were quickly squashed when Nia found out some disappointing news about her new boo.

While the girls were out to brunch, Brie Bella decided to do some investigating. "Did you Google him at all?" Brie asked.