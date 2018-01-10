Prince Harry Still Hasn't Asked Prince William to Be His Best Man

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Meeting Meryl Streep for the First Time: "I Don't Even Think She Knew Who I Was!"
You better get on that, Harry!
While plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on May 19 are fully under way, it appears as if there's one area that's been overlooked—the role of best man.
In a surprising (and somewhat adorable) confession Prince William admitted that his younger brother hadn't actually asked him to be best man at his impending nuptials.
The royal joked, "He hasn't asked me yet, just to clear that up—it could be a sensitive issue."
The question popped up during a group discussion for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity aimed at preventing male suicide through open discussion which has recently launched a "Best Man Project" celebrating men's friendship.
Prince William says he hasn't been asked to be best man for Prince Harry yet, and will see what he can do re Wembley wedding clash pic.twitter.com/jPCw8zHuug— Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) January 10, 2018
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage
In the discussion, the soon-to-be father-of-three said spoke candidly about the close relationship he has with Harry.
"My brother and I's relationship is closer than it's been because of the situations we've been through," he said. "Losing our mother at a young age has helped us to travel through that difficult patch together. You're like-minded. You go through similar things, it's a bond and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it."
Of course, it's believed that William will be Harry's best man on his big day, as Harry was William's best man when he wed Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.
This will be the first wedding for Harry and the second for Meghan, who was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.
The royal and his American leading lady will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.