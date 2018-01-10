Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to Will & Grace—in 2 Different Roles

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 3:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelor: Winter Games to Feature New Alcohol Guidelines for Contestants

Will Jay Leno Watch David Letterman's Netflix Show?

Brie Bella, Total Divas 709

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Open Up to Nia Jax About Their Struggles With Body Shaming on Total Divas

Jennifer Lopez, Will &amp;amp; Grace

NBC

Get ready for a double dose of JLo, Will & Grace fans!

The icon will be making her grand return to the NBC comedy in an upcoming episode of the successful revival, following up on her hilarious guest appearances in seasons six and seven. But this time around, she'll be playing not one, but two different roles.

E! News has confirmed that not only will Jennifer Lopez appear again as herself, but she'll be pulling double-duty as her Shades of Blue character, NYPD detective Harlee Santos, as well. How will that work? We have no idea, but we can't wait to see the sure-to-be hysterical way Will & Grace co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan bring the street-wise cop into their decidedly lighter world.

Read

We Ranked All the Will & Grace Revival Guest Star Returns So Far

As fans of Will & Grace surely recall, Lopez made her first appearance in the show's sixth season finale, as well as the season seven premiere, where it was revealed that she grew up in the Bronx with Karen's (Megan Mullally) now-dearly departed maid Rosario (Shelley Morrison). She eventually performed her hit "Waiting for Tonight" at Karen's wedding to Lyle Finster (John Cleese), with Jack (Sean Hayes) filling in as her back-up dancers, naturally.

How will "Jennifer Lopez" take to hearing the news that her buddy from the block, Rosario, has passed away? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Lopez joins an impressive roster of returning guests stars that includes Harry Connick Jr., Minnie Driver, Michael Arangano, Leslie Jordan and a still-to-come Bobby Cannavale.

Are you looking forward to JLo's return? Sound off in the comments below!

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC, while Shades of Blue returns for season three later this year.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Will & Grace , Jennifer Lopez , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.