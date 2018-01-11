BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 6PM
EXCLUSIVE!

John Cena Says He's Ready to ''Amp Up'' the Wedding Planning, But Has He Had Lessons With Nikki Bella's DWTS Partner Yet?!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Corey Feldman, Today

Corey Feldman Denies Sexual Battery Claim: "The Truth Will Prevail"

ESC: Celeb Pro Fitness Advice

10 Inspiring Things Celeb Fitness Pros Always Tell Their Clients

Rose Leslie, Town and Country

Here's an Update on Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's Wedding

John Cena, Nikki Bella, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

John Cena is about to devote all his attention to wedding planning!

E! News caught up with the WWE super star this week to find out if he's had any time to plan his and Nikki Bella's nuptials given that he has about a dozen jobs at the moment.

"Yeah, it's actually going to gear up in the next few weeks," Cena told E! News exclusively while promoting his gig as host of the 2018 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. "It's kind of a special time where there is a little bit of lull and I'm really looking forward to spending some time with Nicole and work on that. Hopefully, in the next few weeks the wedding planning is really going to amp up!"

So has Cena had any dance lessons with Nikki's Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev yet?

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, DWTS

ABC

"I have not but they've been scheduled so they will not go without being done. Step one is putting it down on paper so that you're committed and they have been scheduled," Cena, who also recently landed a role in the upcoming animated TV series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, revealed. "I'm not sure if it will be with Artem, he's a professional and I would love for it to be with Artem but he's on tour right now. He's fantastic though so we will see basically if he's around. It depends on him."

During Nikki's stint on Dancing With the Stars last year, the Total Divas star told E! News she definitely wants some wedding help from Artem.

"I for sure want to learn my first dance here," Nikki said "It wasn't the full motivation but the second I said yes I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I could totally learn my first dance!' And I want to do something kind of pretty and cool. I would love for them to help us out, oh my gosh. Can you imagine going to someone's wedding and they just whip out these insane moves?"

—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , John Cena , Nikki Bella , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Exclusives , Engagements
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.