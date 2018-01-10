The Story of Oprah Winfrey and Her "Rock" Stedman Graham, the Other Great Love of Her Life

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, aside from jump-starting a nation's weary soul with a rousing speech about equality, respect and a new tomorrow when nobody ever has to say "Me too," Oprah Winfrey...

Actually, let's just take a moment to relive that again... OK, onward.

During her speech, the idolized star of film, TV, talk shows, production, publishing and many, many hearts thanked a number of people, including her best friend of nearly 40 years, Gayle King, who was of course sitting at Winfrey's table as one of the VIPs along with Denzel Washington, Willem Dafoe, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin. And sitting in a place of honor on Winfrey's right was her companion of nearly 30 years now, Stedman Graham, whom on Sunday she called her "rock."

We sense that to be near and dear to Oprah's heart means to be caught up in a wave of love, light and infectious inspiration that knows no bounds. But how about the man who captured her heart, who, in all honesty, has to be a certain type of guy to be the partner of someone as uniquely talented, connected and magnetic as Winfrey.