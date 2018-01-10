Josh Duhamel Talks Co-Parenting With Fergie: It's a ''Juggling Act''

Josh Duhamel is taking on the tricky task of co-parenting in stride.

Four months have passed since the actor and Fergie announced the end of their eight-year marriage, and in a new interview with E! News, Duhamel says he is a "great relationship" with the mother of their 4-year-old son.

"It's going really well," he tells us at NBCUniversal's TCA presentation. "We have a great relationship. We really do. She's a great mother."

Shortly before going public with their split, Fergie and Josh were all smiles as they celebrated Axl's birthday. Now that they're no longer together, the Unsolved star explains their priorities as mom and dad haven't changed.