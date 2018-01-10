Ricky Martin Confirms He's Married! Says He and Jwan Yosef Have Exchanged Vows, Signed Prenups

Clasos
Ricky Martin is a married man!
Star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story says exclusively to E! News, "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know."
Although no formal celebration has taken place, the 46-year-old singer says he and Jwan Yosef have done everything else to prep for the special occasion.
"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."
The pair began dating in the 2016 and in November later that year announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were engaged.
"We just got engaged," Martin announced. "I'm sweating!"
Martin was "nervous" when he proposed. "I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box.
I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad," the singer said. "Then he was like, 'Yes.' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you,' and he was like, 'What is the question?' 'Would you marry me?' That's it." He described the proposal as "very beautiful," even if it took 30 minutes for him to realize Yosef said "yes."
"I'm so happy for you," DeGeneres told Martin. "You deserve that."
Congratulations to both Ricky and Jwan on their exciting news!