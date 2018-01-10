2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations List Includes Lady Bird

A24
A24
Score more nominations for Lady Bird, I, Tonya, Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which are widely expected to become 2018 Oscar contenders.
The movies' costume designers—April Napier, Jennifer Johnson, Nadine Haders and Melissa Toth— are nominated for Excellence in Contemporary Film at the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), the group announced on Wednesday. Kingsman: The Golden Circle costume designer Arianne Phillips is also nominated in that category.
Last weekend, Greta Gerwig's film Lady Bird, which stars Saoirse Ronan, won Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which stars Frances McDormand, won Best Motion Picture - Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes. Ronan won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while McDormand won Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. The nominees for the 2018 Oscars will be announced on January 23.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Meanwhile, TV nominees for the 2018 CDGAs include Black Mirror's highly acclaimed Star Trek parody episode USS Callister, the new series Star Trek: Discovery and Game of Thrones.
See the full list of nominees for the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Get Out – Nadine Haders
I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson
Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips
Lady Bird – April Napier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Melissa Toth
Excellence in Period Film
Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland
Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Blade Runner 2049 – Renée April
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan
Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo
Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Television
American Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram
Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Handmaid's Tale – Ane Crabtree
The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown – Jane Petrie
Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich
Glow – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska
Stranger Things – Kim Wilcox
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Short Form Design
Assassin's Creed: "I Am" Commercial – Patrik Milani
Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: "Tiny Dancer", Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz
Katy Perry: "Chained to the Rhythm", Music Video – B. Ăkerlund
Miu Miu Women's Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film – Mindy Le Brock
Pink: "Beautiful Trauma", Music Video – Kim Bowen
The CDGA gala will take place on, Feb. 20, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.