Margot Robbie's First Time Meeting Ellen DeGeneres Featured Her Husband in Short Shorts and Barack Obama

"Tell people how we know each other."

it sounds like a simple request from Ellen DeGeneres, but we hardly expected Margot Robbie's wacky answer. During an appearance on the comedian's daytime talk show Wednesday, the I, Tonya star recalled precisely how the two women were first introduced. "I'm scared because my husband's going to kill me for telling this story, but it's my favorite story ever and it's the story of how Ellen and I met," she told the audience.

The tale begins in Tahiti, where Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley were honeymooning. After staying a few days in a shack on an island, the two moved on to a luxury hotel. Upon arrival, it was raining so they decided to head to the gym to find an activity. Before working up a sweat, Ackerley put on a pair of really short shorts. "I was like, 'Babe, you cannot wear those shorts...I can see everything."

He was like, 'Oh c'mon. Who are we going to run into?'" Little did he know...