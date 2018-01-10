There's a Game of Thrones Hotel in Finland…Made Entirely of Ice

Game of Thrones fans might not be able to visit the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, but now they can visit the next best thing. HBO Nordic has partnered with Lapland Hotels to create a Game of Thrones-themed hotel—and it's all made of snow and ice.

Appropriately named the SnowVillage, the hotel is located in Finland and consists of approximately 30 snow-built rooms. As the pictures show, guests can sleep on a bed completely made of ice. Although, they may want to sleep with one eye open—a White Walker may tower overhead.

There are several references to the show throughout the hotel. Guests can sit in a life-sized iron throne with swords, visit the Braavos Hall of Faces and gaze at a map of Winterfell. They may even come across an icy dragon that would get Daenerys Targaryen's approval.